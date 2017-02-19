Why I stopped criticising President Buhari – Fayose

by Dolapo Adelana

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says President Muhammadu Buhari should be allowed to enjoy his rest.

The governor, who spoke on a live programme tagged, ‘Meet Your Governor’ aired on the state-owned Ekiti Television and Radio Stations on Saturday said politicians should stop visiting the President.

Fayose, while praying for the President’s health side his continuous criticism of the Federal Government was to make Nigeria a better place.

He added that he had no issues with Buhari and had stopped criticising him since he went on vacation.

“I don’t have any problem with the president; the only problem I have is with his handlers. They will say something today and say another tomorrow. Anybody can fall sick.

“I have not been criticising the president because he is sick. When he comes back and he is not doing the right thing, we will continue to criticise him,” he said.

On the visits by some All Progressives Congress chieftains to the president, Fayose said, “It is God that gives power to whoever He wills. As humans, we can fall sick. But people should allow him to rest.

“Some people are visiting him to convince people that he is well; that is a make-belief and too much of eye-service.”

