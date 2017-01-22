I have thought about blowing up the White House – Madonna (WATCH)

American singer, Madonna has said she once taught of blowing up the White House, the residence of US President, Donald Trump.

Madonna said this on Saturday during the Women’s March demonstration in Washington.

- Advertisement -



The singer said, “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she said.

“But I know this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

“Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people. Where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f___ up.

“Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step know that we are not afraid, that we are not alone, that we will not back down, that there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f*** you. F*** you. It is the beginning of much-needed change, change that will require sacrifice,” Madonna added.

Watch:

At #WomensMarch, Madonna says she has "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House" https://t.co/mjI8zbCHOI pic.twitter.com/h5wCa7Sg0s — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2017

- Advertisement -



Comments