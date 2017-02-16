I am trying to get exclusive access to my son | Tonto Dikeh’s husband says

Azeez Adeniyi

Tonto Dikeh’s husband, Oladunni Churchill has said he is making efforts to see his son.

The actress had claimed that Churchill had not made any attempt to reach his son since they separated.

But in an Instagram post on Wednesday while wishing his son a happy birthday, he said he was still trying to get “exclusive access” to him.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday To My Darling Son King Andre in a bit………… #Birthdayloading

Kings will come to your rising Son Your Greatness will be heard all over the world You’ll be greater than your Father You’ll rule your generation And your place will always be on the throne You’ll have good direction in life and negativity will not derail you from reaching all your life goals As you turn one my little King.

The warmest wishes as your 1st Birthday approaches.

The moments that we shared are so precious to me. I hope we will have lots of them in the future as well! Daddy is still trying hard to get exclusive access to you but hopefully very soon things will be okay.

Many Blessings my lil King👑🎂 #LilChurch”

