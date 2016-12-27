I wake up sometimes and wonder what the hell I’m doing – Chude Jideonwo

Managing Partner of RED, Chude Jideonwo says he never planned to become an entrepreneur.

In an interview with The Maverick on Accelerate TV, he described how he started in the media space and rose through the ranks over the past sixteen years.

Speaking further, he said, “I tell people I never really wanted to become an entrepreneur. I wake up sometimes and wonder what the hell I’m doing.”

Chude said the lack of content targeted towards the youth was what moved him into the media, as he had to tell the story of young people himself.

Watch the video below;

