I will brief Buhari on outcome of security meeting – Osinbajo

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said he would brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the security council meeting he presided over on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing newsmen after the meeting.

Osinbajo said the fact that he received briefings from security chiefs does not mean the President is not returning from London anytime soon.

“No no no! Almost every month, these briefings are held, it is routine and it is the president who put in place this whole idea of regular briefings. It is even more important that we do so because of some of the issues arising like the cases of kidnappings, and I wanted the IG to inform us fully. Besides, the president is a process person and certainly, I am going to speak with him on developments here.

“So, it’s not an indication of anything. It’s only an indication that we’re committed to the security of the nation. The primary duty of government is to protect lives and properties, and that’s why we have to be regularly briefed. The good thing is that our men are doing extraordinarily well in the Northeast and that Southern Kaduna has also been contained. The peace building process is also going on very well,” he said.

He said the government will remain vigilant even though Boko Haram has been degraded.

Osinbajo said the briefing had shown “graphically that they are really on top of their game and that they are doing excellently well in the North east.”