I will hire 40 OPC guards to protect me against extradition – Kashamu

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu has said two to five persons would have to die before he can be extradited to the US.

Kashamu has been accused of being the ring leader of a gang which transport’s heroin in Chicago in the 1990s.

The lawmaker has however claimed his dead brother was the culprit and not him.

“I will go and hire OPC, may be like 40. I will load them in my vehicle, because the day we meet, one has to kill one,” he said.

“That is for sure! One has to kill one because I am not ready to go anywhere. Before that happens, maybe about three, four or five people will die.

“The Beninoise Interpol produced evidence showing that the Benin telephone number, through which the US offenders communicated with their west African collaborators, belonged to my brother, Adewale Kashamu, and not me.

“When they were looking for him, the NDLEA people went to his house here; they searched his house. they went to his car company, they sealed his car company and they took over 30 vehicles from there. He ran away.”

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to protect him, blaming former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his predicament.

“I do not believe that this government can entertain this kind of rubbish. I do believe that this government has integrity and they are credible; they believe in the rule of law, because if they want to do it, they could have done it,” he said.

“Obasanjo has been pushing them, using one Sandra, a former ambassador of the United States; he’s the one pushing everybody, meeting all these judges, but what have I done?

“There is no extradition that can be brought against me again. The only thing they can do is to watch and catch me on the road; take me to the airport or Cotonou or throw me inside a vessel and take me through the Atlantic Ocean. But I am not going to let that happen.”

