“I will return soon to complete my assignment” | Buhari calls Governor Bello

President Muhammadu Buhari has called Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello from London where he is vacationing, Nigerian Tribune reports.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, said Buhari said he was eager to return to the country.

While in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari called Governor Yahaya Bello and interacted with him for a couple of minutes.

The statement read, “Governor Bello was in the company of the speaker, Kogi state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Alfa Imam, a few other members of the House, commissioners and other top government functionaries when the president made the call.

“The President thanked the governor for his support and his leadership qualities. He told the Governor that he is observing rest and will return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation.”

“We urge all Kogites to remain steadfast and believe in the policies of the new direction administration to rebound our state from decades of failure. Your governor will continue to make you proud.

“Kogites in Lagos expressed joy as their governor has brought Kogi to the mainstream of national scheme of socio-politics in the nation.”