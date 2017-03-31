I will write another memo to Buhari if… – El-Rufai

by Dolapo Adelana

The Governor of Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai has said he will not relent in writing memos to President Muhammadu Buhari if the need arises.

El-Rufai, who spoke in Kaduna on Friday, told journalists that he will not stop giving advice to the president.

He said, “I will never stop giving our leader an honest advice in the interest of his success and the country.

“Anything I see something wrong I will do a memo to him, and if they leak it after seven months, it is alright. I will not relent.”