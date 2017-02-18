I am willing to relinquish my position for the progress of PDP – Sheriff

by Azeez Adeniyi

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff has said he is willing relinquish his victory at the Court of Appeal for the sake of the party.

The Court of Appeal had ruled in his favour on Friday in a two-man race between him and Ahmed Makarfi over the chairmanship of the party.

While speaking with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Sheriff said the party’s progress was more important than his victory.

“I am willing to relinquish the position for the party to move forward into achieve its goals,” he said.

He added, “I will consult other leaders of our party to see how we can organise our national convention, to stop our division and leadership tussle.”

