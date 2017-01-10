I wired $120,000 to the UK for Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia -Witness

Ademola Oshodi, a staff of Diamond Bank Plc on Monday told a Lagos State High Court that he helped Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia wire $120,000 to a company named Silver Steps Incorporated in the United Kingdom.

According to Oshodi, he sent the money in tranches of $10,000 for a period of 12 days after picking it from the judge’s chambers on May 10, 2013.

Oshodi said, “The bank has a daily maximum deposit of $10,000,” adding that the bulk of the $120,000 was kept in the custody of Diamond Bank till May 30, 2013, when the last $10,000 was wired.

“I filled the tellers for the transactions on behalf of Honourable Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia. I wrote the name of Honourable Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia as the payee on the tellers.”

Ofili-Ajumogobia and Godwin obla (SAN) are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged bribery and unlawful enrichment.

Ofili-Ajumogobia allegedly received N5m bribe from Obla while in charge of a suit.

She was also accused of receiving a total of $793,800 as bribe between 2012 and 2015.

They however both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The statement of five accounts (both naira and domiciliary) owned by Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia, including one in the name of her company, Nigel & Colive Limited were also presented before the court.

The witness said, “Apart from the naira and dollar accounts, there is a corporate account named Nigel & Colive Ltd. with number 0036103685. The account was opened in September 2013. The address of Nigel & Colive is No 18 Lai Deinde Street, Fajuyi Estate.

“We made physical visitation to the address at 18 Lai Deinde Street and at the location, we found out that it was still under construction but because Honourable Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia is our customer and we knew that the property belonged to her, we proceeded to open the account.”

Comments