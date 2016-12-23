I won’t protect my aide from DSS if found guilty – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said he would not shield aide, Ugochinyere Ikenga from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The secret police had accused Ikenga of plotting with Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, to destabilise the federal capital territory (FCT).

The secret police had raided his office on Thursday.

Saraki in his reaction said Ikenga should face the consequences if found guilty of the allegation levlled against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“The attention of the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has been drawn to a statement issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) in which the department raised allegations against Mr Ugochinyere Ikenga, an aide to the senate president,” Yusuph Olaniyonu, media aide of the senate president, said in a statement.

“Though the DSS has not officially informed the senate president of the allegations against Ikenga, Dr. Saraki, having read the statement now circulating online will want to make it clear that he will never condone any action by any of his aides which threatens the peace of the country or is against the provisions of the law.

“Dr Saraki hereby calls on the DSS to properly investigate the allegations against Mr. Ikenga and if he is found to have acted against the law, then the law should take its natural course.”

