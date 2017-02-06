Ibori denies being deported from the UK

Former Delta State governor, James Ibori has denied reports that he was deported from the United Kingdom.

Ibori arrived Nigeria on Saturday after serving a 4 year jail term in UK for corruption and money laundering.

- Advertisement -



H e had received a rousing welcome on his arrival at his hometown in Oghara, Delta State.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, he also said the trial leading to his conviction by a British Court was marred by corruption.

Ibori vowed to challenge his conviction by the court, while also disowning a Twitter account linked to him.

The statement, “Ibori wishes to correct the impression created by some news reports that he was deported from the UK. Even though I had wanted to publicise my return to Nigeria so that wrong meanings would not be read into the public interest.

“I knew what my presence in Nigeria would elicit, and also because I never wanted any crowd that would gather because of me to disturb a single Nigerian in the course of their duties, all my efforts to keep the trip secret failed. The airline that brought me into Nigeria is public knowledge.

“So, it would be easy to verify that I was not deported because the deporting country’s officials would always hand over deportees to the Nigerian Immigration officials and documents would also be exchanged. Those who have chosen to report lies, and claim that I was deported know that no document exists anywhere in the world to back up those malicious claims.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments