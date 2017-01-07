“Ibori just like Awolowo, I can dance naked for him” – Rev. Ken

A former Chairman of Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta, Rev Sam Ken, has said the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, who was recently released from London Prison, United Kingdom, for money laundering, is synonymous to Obafemi Awolowo.

Speaking to The Vanguard Rev Ken, who is still bed-ridden after a life threatening automobile accident in 2014 on his way to the House of Representatives, Abuja, said he can dance naked to celebrate Ibori’s release.

“As for Ibori’s release, if not for my present condition, I would have done more than what a renowned politician in this state, said he planned to do. I will dance naked in the market place if God had allowed me to be physically fit now.

“I would have danced with my head on the floor and my legs in the air, concerning the release of a titan, because the man is a colossus, a rare breed. Leaders have come and gone. In my 56 years around Nigeria’s political history, I have not seen a man apart from Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who has built the lives of people the way Ibori has done.”

He added, “Surely, every politician in Delta State is a product of Ibori’s humane leadership. Virtually all of them were nobody, I say this without apology, but, today, they are all men who are standing on their two feet and can be counted anytime in this state; both financially and otherwise. I am not aware of any other ruler that has built the lives of people; Ibori has built the present core of leaders in this state.”

