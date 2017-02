by Dolapo Adelana

Former governor of Delta, James Onanefe Ibori was spotted in public for the first time with the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ibori, an ex-convict, was a special guest of honor at the grand reception organised for Okowa, by the people of Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa was conspicuously absent from a thanksgiving service organised by Ibori following his release from a London jail.

