Ibrahimovic scores a brace as Manchester United win the EFL Cup

by Dolapo Adelana

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup beating Southampton 3-2 in the final at the Wembley stadium.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner in a keenly contested game.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the Reds in the 19th minute with a well struck free kick.

Jesse Lingard made it two for United in the 38th minute.

Manolo Gabbiadini pulled one back for the Saints at the stroke of half time.

Gabbiadini scored his second in the 48th minute.

Southampton had chances to win the game but their profligacy in front of goal cost them dear as Ibrahimovic scored a powerful header in the 87th minute to secure the victory for United.