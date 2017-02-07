ICPC seizes 62 houses from one public office holder

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) said it has seized 62 houses from a female public office holder.

ICPC Chairman, Ekpo Nta, said this while answering question during an interaction at the Akwa Ibom Anti-Corruption Summit in Uyo on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -



He said the properties will be released to the Federal Government after litigations have been concluded.

Nta said the anti-corruption war was yielding positive results.

He said the commission had interim power to seize property of any public officer whose property was above the accruable income and could not be explained.

“There are many facets of corruption in Nigeria.

“The commission will stop at nothing to bring anyone found to have contravened the anti-corruption crusade to book,” Nta said.

Nta added that the commission has recovered 40 vehicles stolen by retired directors of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

He said the commission had taken a step further by launching the campaigns in institutions of higher learning and the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments