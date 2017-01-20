IDPs camp bombing was a mistake, absolutely not deliberate – British High Commissioner

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwrigt on Thursday described as indeliberate the bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno State by the Nigerian Air Force.

Arkwright said this during a phone interview with with Nigeria Info FM, Port Harcourt.

He said the ongoing probe of the incident will ensure such mistakes are avoided in the future.

He said the UK would not relent in its support for the Federal Government to defeat Boko Haram.

Arkwright said he was aware that the Federal Government was already providing proper medical treatment to the injured IDPs.

He said, “First of all can I express my deepest sympathy to all of those who are affected by this terrible bombing. I do think it was a tragic mistake.

“I’ve seen some suggestions that it was deliberate; I’m absolutely certain that it was not deliberate.

“What is important here is in the short term, doing the best for those who have been injured, the families of those who have been bereaved , and I know that the Federal Government and the state government and indeed international NGOs are working very hard to help the wounded to make sure they get proper medical treatment, and to take the necessary actions there. That’s in the short term.

“I think what’s also necessary is a thorough investigation by the Nigerian Air force or the Nigerian military to determine exactly what happened, because clearly it was a mistake.

“Mistakes can occur, what’s really important is that the right actions are taken to avoid such mistakes happening again. And until that investigation happens, I don’t think it’s appropriate to speculate on what happened or whether people had imagery or whether they knew that these were Boko Haram terrorists or civilians.

“Let’s wait for that investigation, but as I have been doing, let’s make sure that whatever the outcome of that investigation, it means that the necessary processes are followed and amended if necessary, so that something as terrible as this doesn’t happen again.”

