The News Blog

IDPs camp bombing: NAF investigative panel visits Borno

The Nigerian Air Force investigative panel into the accidental bombing of Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State will today visit the scene of the incident, ChannelsTV reports.

The panel is expected to investigate the number of casualties, issues surrounding the incident as well as the flight crew and submit a report on its findings.

- Advertisement -

There have been disparities in the number casualties reported.

While the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), put the death toll at 90, the locals put the figure at over 200.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had visited the village for an on the spot assessment of the scene.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

‘How troops killed 30 IDPs days before accidental bombing of IDPs camp’ – Report

Pres. Trump, Gov. Fayose, Nigerian Air Force | Here are last week’s winners and losers

IDPs camp bombing: 68 surgeries carried out on victims

Rann bombing may have killed 236 people – Official

Troops arrest foreign Boko Haram terrorist, kill 15

The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

At least 90 people died in IDPs camp bombing – Doctors Without Borders

IDPs camp bombing was a mistake, absolutely not deliberate – British High Commissioner

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Loading...