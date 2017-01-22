IDPs camp bombing: NAF investigative panel visits Borno

The Nigerian Air Force investigative panel into the accidental bombing of Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State will today visit the scene of the incident, ChannelsTV reports.

The panel is expected to investigate the number of casualties, issues surrounding the incident as well as the flight crew and submit a report on its findings.

There have been disparities in the number casualties reported.

While the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), put the death toll at 90, the locals put the figure at over 200.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, had visited the village for an on the spot assessment of the scene.

