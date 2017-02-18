IDPs camp fire accident kills 2 children

by Azeez Adeniyi

A fire disaster in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Jere Local Government of Borno State has killed two children.

The camp located in an area called Khurso Bashir is one of the unofficial settlements of IDPs in the state.

According to witnesses, the fire which started on Friday afternoon spread quickly due to dried sticks used to erect tents.

State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said most of the IDPs were from Marte and Mafa areas of the state.

One of the IDPs was said to have been roasting groundnuts when the incident occurred.

