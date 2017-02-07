Ifeanyi Dike Jr unveiled as host of eXploring season 2

Y! TV, the television production arm of RED has announced Ifeanyi Dike Jnr as host of Season 2 of the television series ‘eXploring’ on ONTV.

‘eXploring’ is a compelling 30-minute series built on interesting interview topics and investigation that provides in-depth look into the sights, sounds and realities of living in Nigeria – with discussions on stories, issues, and events targeted at young Nigerians.

“The show is about educating young people about their environment,” said Seun Oluyemi, Senior Manager for Y! TV. “We want everyone to understand the different experiences that make us Nigerians, and when they know about their culture and foundation they can act better.”?
Y! TV, which also produces the award winning youth-focused talk show, Rubbin’ Minds on ChannelsTV, is the collection of all online, terrestrial and cable TV shows created and deployed by the Y! brand.

You can catch the show every on Wednesdays at 7.30pm on ONTV, UHF Channel 41 or online on YNaija TV YouTube channel after broadcast.

