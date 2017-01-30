Igbo can only talk about Presidency after Buhari’s tenure – Okorocha

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo met behind closed doors withSpeaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha on Monday.

The meeting took place at Osinbajo’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While speaking after the meeting, Okorocha said talks about an Igbo President can only come up after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

He said, “What I do know is that Ndigbo should talk about Presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has a tenure to work for: four or eight years.

“According to the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning although I am not an advocate of zoning.”

He reiterated that some governors from the South East will be joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon.

He also stated that the APC is trying to reposition in the South East.

He said, “The APC as a party is strong in the South East. We are trying to rebuild the party and redefine leadership so there will be no confusion.

“As to whether the APC in the South East is in disarray as the case has always been, we want to have a united party in the South East.

“We are hopeful from all discussions that about two governors will be joining us in the South East to strengthen the party.

“Right now, we have agreed that Senator Ken Nnamani should take a lead of the party in the South East to enable us have a common understanding, along with other leaders like Chief Jim Nwobodo.”

