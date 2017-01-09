How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has said the possibility of an Igbo man emerging the President of Nigeria was clearer with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said this on Sunday while addressing some political office holders, who served in his administration at his Igbere country home in Bende council area.

Kalu urged them to join the APC in order to ensure that the party wins the 2019 general elections in the entire South East zone.

Kalu, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party said the crisis in the opposition party was due to impunity and imposition.

“Let me tell you this clearly, APC is not an Hausa party as they have been deceiving the people. APC is not owned by President Muhammadu Buhari; the possibility of an Igbo man becoming the president of this country is clearer in APC than in any other party including the PDP.

“When we formed the PDP, some people were saying it was a Hausa party as they are saying of APC now, but it was the same PDP that produced former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan who are southerners”, Kalu explained.

