Igbo presidency only guaranteed by support for Buhari – Group

The #IStandwithBuhari group has said Igbo will only get the freedom they desire if they support President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his second term tenure.

Speaking through its south-east media director, Mr Ebube Mbonu, the group asked the Biafra secessionist agitators to forget the dream that they would get a country for themselves.

The group said that it was only when the Igbo had shown solidarity and support for the Buhari administration that it would reciprocate by developing the region and support the Igbo presidency agenda of 2023.

The group’s press statement read in part, “It came to us as a shock to read the recent press release by IPOB condemning the free demonstration of goodwill by thousands of Ndigbo who have chosen to identify with progress and their open attack on the governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Willie Obiano, who spoke in support of the exercise and condemned IPOB as a faceless organization comprised of misguided youths.

“IPOB issued threats through statements before the victorious march by #IStandWithBuhari in Awka, Anambra State. In those threats, they warned that no youth from the South East should take part in the solidarity rally, and that they would send their army of followers to disrupt any show of support for President Muhammadu Buhari on 10th March.

“On the day of the rally, Ndigbo defied their orders, came out in their thousands, went about their normal daily activities, and no one incident of social disturbance was recorded anywhere in the state or the region.

“We want to join the voice of Governor Obiano and indeed all other well meaning Ndigbo to call out IPOB as nothing but I unpatriotic organisation playing on the sentiments of misguided.

“#IStandWithBuhari will not be deterred by threats, and we also will no longer keep quiet and allow some few faceless individuals continue to put the region in such a light that attracts nothing but enmity and hate for our people and our land.”