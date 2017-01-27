Igbo Presidency: “Obasanjo is dangerous, stay away from him”

Former Senator Rowland Owie has warned Igbo people to stay away from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Owie said this after the former President urged Igbo politicians to contest for the presidency during the 2019 general elections.

- Advertisement -

“Serious minded South Easterners should ignore Obasanjo. The nearer Obasanjo is to a person, the more dangerous he becomes,” Owie said

“Obasanjo was dancing with the late Chuba Okadigbo’s wife at the opening of Apo Mansion while his agents led by a late South West  governor were finalising the impeachment of late Okadigbo.

“I urge the South East to support the emerging ADP and get the Vice President’s slot in 2019 and thereafter take the Presidential slot when Presidency returns to the south,” he added.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Church Blog: Just watch, Apostle Suleiman is going to ‘blow’ after this

Igbos should contest for 2019 presidency – Obasanjo

We have your receipts: Obasanjo, but you didn’t like Jonathan before

The Sexuality Blog: Are women really their own worst enemies?

The world needs your contribution, Obasanjo tells Jonathan

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Just In: Jonathan pays courtesy visit to Obasanjo (PHOTOS)

Mercy Abang: A tale of resilience – Journalists working under the veil of Boko Haram

How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu

Loading...