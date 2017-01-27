Igbo Presidency: “Obasanjo is dangerous, stay away from him”

Former Senator Rowland Owie has warned Igbo people to stay away from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Owie said this after the former President urged Igbo politicians to contest for the presidency during the 2019 general elections.

“Serious minded South Easterners should ignore Obasanjo. The nearer Obasanjo is to a person, the more dangerous he becomes,” Owie said

“Obasanjo was dancing with the late Chuba Okadigbo’s wife at the opening of Apo Mansion while his agents led by a late South West governor were finalising the impeachment of late Okadigbo.

“I urge the South East to support the emerging ADP and get the Vice President’s slot in 2019 and thereafter take the Presidential slot when Presidency returns to the south,” he added.

