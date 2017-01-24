Igbos should contest for 2019 presidency – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has drummed up support for an Igbo presidency come 2019.

Obasanjo stated this on Tuesday when he hosted the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State chapter, at his Abeokuta Hilltop residence.

- Advertisement -



The former president said he was in support of the return to regional governance because of the problem of marginalisation and justice which has led to ethnic and regional division.

He also said the people of Ogun West senatorial district should be allowed to produce the next governor.

Obasanjo said, “Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-East should have a go at the Presidency too. The same is happening here. If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor, it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun West to also produce governor. Or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personally position on this.”

Speaking on the crisis in Southern Kaduna, the former president said, “My findings so far show that everyone is talking from the position of strength. People are not talking from knowledge of what they know and this is not helping. We must be able to dump all our sentiments to overcome the challenges.

“Just like other cases of injustice around us, we need peace; it is only peace with justice that can solve all these crises. Genuine peace is what everyone is craving for and this can only come when there is justice.”

- Advertisement -



Comments