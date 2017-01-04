Ignore anyone who says N5000 stipend is a hoax – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday asked Nigerians to ignore comments made by Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose about the payment N5000 stipends to vulnerable Nigerians.

Fayose had described the claim as a mere propaganda after the Federal Government announced it has commenced payment.

The governor challenged the federal government to publish the names and account numbers of the beneficiaries.

While reacting, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina said the government will never lie to Nigerians.

He assured that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was built on integrity.

“On N5, 000 stipend, it was announced specifically from the office of the vice president that the scheme has started in nine states. And then a certain governor came and say it is not true. It is just a matter of who do you believe. “This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability. This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians. In fact, anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it. “So, if anybody comes and says it is politics, it is not true. Choose who to believe. I can tell you that you should believe this government because this government will not lie to you”, Adesina said.

