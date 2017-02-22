IGP deploys special forces to Southern Kaduna

by Dolapo Adelana

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris has deployed Police Special Forces to Southern Kaduna.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state’s commissioner, CP Agyole Abeh for the IG.

The statement read, “In view of the renewed feuds in Southern Kaduna, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, MNI has ordered the deployment of Police Special Forces to put an end to the renewed wave of clashes in some communities in Southern Kaduna. The Special Forces have a mandate to ensure that they flush out perpetrators of the violence wherever they are and restore peace in the area within the shortest possible time.

“The Inspector General of Police further directed the aerial surveillance of the area by the Police Air Wing so as to detect movement of criminal elements who in most cases are responsible for attack on remote farm settlements. He further reiterated the force commitment in ensuring security in the area.

“The Force is therefore determined to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who are either engaged or found to be fuelling the amber of discord among peace loving people of Kaduna State as they will be made to face full wrath of the law.

“Finally, the Force also advises law abiding citizens to be watchful and to report any suspicious movements or activities that are likely to temper with the peaceful atmosphere of the environment to the police and other security agencies.”

