Nigeria and Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has won the Most Promising Talent award at the 2016 GLO CAF Awards holding in Abuja.

Iheanacho has been influential for both club and country.

Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi also clinched the Youth Player award.

Triumphant Super Falcons of Nigeria won the Women’s National Team of the Year.

The Falcons won the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations last year, after defeating host Cameroon 1-0.

