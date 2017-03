by Dolapo Adelana

The hosts for the 2017 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has been announced.

They are Nigerian Ik Osakioduwa, host of Big Brother Africa and South African presenter and actress, Minnie Dlamini.

Top of the list of nominations is ’76 and 93 days.

The award holds on Saturday March 04, 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria.