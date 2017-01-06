“I’m not a role model… I’m here to make money – Moet Abebe

Radio and TV presenter Moet Abebe has lashed out at those complaining about her posting “bikini” pictures online.

Reacting on her Instagram page, the Sound City OAP said, “And on that note!!! Plix I’m not a “Role Model”… I’m here to f*** ish up with my talent… I am in an industry where you have to express yourself the best way you know how… I’m here to make money and have fun doing what I was born to do… so you either get used to 2017 being filled with “bikini” photos and memorable moments of me or you just be that “role model” for your child or better yet make your mother your role model and not me!! Drops 🎤.”

