“I’m proud that no teargas or bullet was used” | Insiders speak on #IStandWithNigeria protests

Our Insiders gave a post-mortem analysis of the protests that took place across the country yesterday.

“It was neither encouraging nor disappointing“, said an Insider, he concluded by saying that it was however a good first step.

An Insider with the PDP has this to say “Nigerians must be commended for taking their stand against a prevailing abysmal national leadership and governance. It’s a first step. It’s a great step that should be sustained. Nation building is an ongoing process and as they say, even Rome was not built in a day. But it’s great we are now on course in Nigeria at reversing this plague of misgovernance championed by the All Progressive Congress”

Protests is nothing but a dissatisfaction with the status quo and that is exactly what happened across the country yesterday, even the pulling out of Tuface who initiated the protest in the first place was not enough to stop the protest, and whether we like it or not, it is an indication that there is a lot of discontent, and dissent in the land, people are no longer careful about expressing these dissent and discontent, hence the state should sit up.

“The #IStandWithNigeria protest was remarkably successful. Nigerians braced the odds to protest. Many thought that the decision of 2face to back off from the protests may have pulled the rug off the feet of the organizers but it took place nonetheless with appreciable turn out in Lagos and Abuja. It also received massive coverage on both local and international media. How more successful can an ‘Anti govt’ protest be?” said another Insider.

An Insider working for the PDP also opined that “When Tuface pulled out, I know it was going to be hard for the organizers to pull-off a OccupyNigeria size of protest. Protests and civil actions are welcomed in all progressive society. Interestingly, I feel proud as a Nigerian that for the first time in our recent history, protesters could march against the government without teargas or bullets being fired at them. By and large, it was a successful protest despite the low turnout. The authorities responded, meaning they heard the voice of the common masses. Hopefully, this will lead to more positive actions from the government”

Another Insider also with the APC said “I’ll say encouraging that people came out despite the fact that Tuface dropped out. They were not discouraged”

But the question of whether the protest had a meaningful impact might take time to answer, but whether we like it or not, Nigeria would never remain the same again after yesterday’s protest.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

