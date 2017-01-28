“I’m still Ondo Assembly Speaker” – Suspended speaker

The embattled Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele has said she remains the speaker, 24 hours after she was removed.

Akindele was on Friday replaced by Malachi Coker from Ilaje Constituency 1 for alleged financial misappropriation.

- Advertisement -



The deputy speaker and majority leader of the House, Mr. Fatai Olotu and Mr. Henry Akinsoyinu respectively were also suspended for the same offence.

The paymaster of the Assembly had been caught with a sack loaded with N15million at the Assembly premises.

He had confessed that the Speaker directed him to take the money to her residence.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the chairman house committee on information, Mr. Siji Akindiose, the speaker ‎described the purported suspension as an exercise in futility.

She said the lawmakers needed 18 members to effect any change in the leadership.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments