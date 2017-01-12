I’m waiting on God to choose my successor – Fayose

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says he was waiting on God to help in choose who would succeed him as governor in 2018.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor stated this in Ikere-Ekiti while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s roads.

The statement said Fayose, made the remark while responding to the demand of the people of Ikere-Ekiti that they should produce his successor.

“While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state, could prod their children to seek election into office of the governor, he urged them ‎to also help him take the matter before God.

“With God all things are possible; I will advise you to ‎take the matter to the Lord in prayers since you are legitimately qualified like any other town in the state.

“As a leader of the party, I must create a level-playing ground for all aspirants; it is God who puts people in positions of authority.

“I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election; as for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, time will tell.

“We still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast will have been clearer,” the governor was quoted as saying.

