My immigration policy initiated by Obama -Trump

US President Donald Trump has said his policy on immigration is similar to that of former President Barack Obama in 2011.

Obama had banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.

Trump also pointed out that the countries listed in the policy were those sources of terror previously listed by the Obama administration.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border”, he said.

“America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave.

We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.

“My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.”

Trump also clarified that the policy was not a Muslim ban as reported by the media.

He stated that the policy was not about religion, while pointing out that there are 40 Islamic countries that are not affected by the order.

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.

This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe.

“There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.

“I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

