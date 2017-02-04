Impact365: Here’s how World Cancer Day was marked in Nigeria (PHOTOS)

Marked on February 4 every year since 2000 when it was first observed at the World Summit against Cancer in Paris, World Cancer Day has gained worldwide prominence as a day to spread awareness about the disease.

From information about early detection to treatment and possible prevention, World Cancer Day aims “to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about the disease, pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action.“

#WorldCancerDay #Wcd17 .LEAH FOUNDATION in conjunction with the Nigerian Medical Association (Kwara Chapter) #Walkagainstcancer to comemorate the #Wcd17 A video posted by LEAH Foundation (@leah_foundation) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

It's. World Cancer Day A day to create awareness for all kind of cancers. The key is early dedection. #savethecervix the photo campaign spread the news of cervical cancer prevention and detection. With @aa.foundation Let's do our screening. #WorldCancerDay2017 #WCD2017 #WCD Taking a break A video posted by Audrey Akpevwe Foundation (@aa.foundation) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

