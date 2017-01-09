Improve your services or quit, Fashola tells DISCOs

Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Monday told electricity distribution companies in the country to either improve their service delivery or quit business.

Fashola gave the warning at the opening ceremony of the 11th Monthly Stakeholders meeting in Lagos.

He said, “We all know the issues around metering and billing system; we must build the trust and confidence that customers’ complaints will be addressed.

“We need to do whatever is possible in our various distribution areas to improve the quality of service and continue to train our personnel to recognise that customer is king.

“We own it a duty to fish out a few members of staff, not all, because we have some dedicated staff.

“I am conscious of the challenges the operators are facing. “We are working as hard as we can to make the environment more responsive to you and as I have said and will repeat that as pioneers, you will carry some burdens. “You will have to sacrifice, perhaps more than what you have done.”

The minister said without customers, the distribution companies would be out of business.

“I think that all of us in the public and private sector must understand that. If you don’t have the skill and the patient to serve, leave. “But I am optimistic that things will get better, I am optimistic that we can win together and we can win for the Nigeria people,” the minister said.

