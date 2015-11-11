In retrospect: 21 deeply emotional pictures that depicts the Biafra war

by Adebayo Emuleomo

In recent time, there has been series of renewed agitations and calls for the creation of the Biafra state.

Protests have sprung-up in different parts of the South-East and South-South to clamour for secession and the release of Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Many discourses and conversations have also sprung-up on the matter, with some condemning, others justifying the Biafran agenda.

While many have called for an outright quelling of the uprising, some feel the struggle is justified, as it’s the embittered cries of a suppressed and marginalised people.

Some other school of thought are advocating for peaceful dialogue and resolution to the pressing issues raised by the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

This school of thought premised its standpoint on the effects of the Biafra civil war, where millions were killed and many left displaced.

Below are a few pictures from the war and its victims.

Biafran CHILDREN STARVING. Biafra11 Biafra10 Biafra9 Biafra8 Soldier in Biafran war, 1968 Biafra6 Biafra5 Biafra4 Biafra3 Biafra2 Biafra1 biafra1 biafran 14 Soldier in Biafran war, 1968 biafra 3 biafra 4 biafra 5 biafra 6 biafran 17 biafra2

