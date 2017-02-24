Inability to pay salaries, my greatest regret as governor – Mimiko

by Azeez Adeniyi

Outgoing Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko has said one of his regrets was being unable to pay salaries.

Ondo workers are currently being owed seven months salaries.

In a farewell broadcast to the people, Mimiko said despite inability to pay salaries, his administration has recorded as success.

He said, “We have recorded successes and also have our own measure of insurmountable challenges among which is the inability to pay salaries as at when due.

“We have made friends and admirers, we have also attracted detractors.

‘’We have not targeted anybody or institution for witch-hunt but have been true to our determination of ensuring that the interest of the greatest number of people is the determinant of all the decisions and choices we made.”

He also urged the people of the state to support the incoming governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“By God’s own special grace, I will continue to repay the honour you did me by standing up in your support at all times. I pledge to remain a part of our communities even outside of government.

“What remains for me is to enjoin you, in the name of God, and for the good of our State, to extend your full support to our incoming Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN. “ It is imperative we do this so as to keep our State firmly on the path of peace and progress on which it has been for the past eight years,” Mimiko said.

