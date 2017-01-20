Inauguration: 7 things we learnt from Donald Trump’s speech

Donald J. Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

Trump took the oath of office with two bibles, the Lincoln Bible and his personal childhood bible as he repeated words of Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.

Following his inauguration as President, Trump delivered a 16-minute long speech where he promised to restore jobs to Americans and eradicate radical Islamic terrorism.

Here are seven things we learnt from Trump’s inaugural speech:

1. America no longer ‘daddy of the world’

During his inaugural speech, Trump hinted that the era where America played the role of ‘protector’ of the world has come to end.

He said, “For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

“We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.”

2. Power has returned to the people

Trump said that his inauguration as president was not a change of the political occupant in the oval office but a transference of power back to the people.

He said, “Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you, the people.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.

“January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

3. America and Americans is Trump’s priority

Donald Trump said he will do everything within his power to fight for Americans by putting America first.

He said, “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first, America first.

“We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world – but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.”

This implies that immigrants in the U.S. will surely have tough as Trump will most likely clamp down on them in his bid to fight for Americans.

4. Jobs will return to Americans

Donald Trump says jobs will return to Americans and the middle class will no longer be ripped off their wealth.

He said American jobs have been taken to other countries over the decades and that will end with his inauguration.

“We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon.

“One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind.

“The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world.

“But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

“We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

“We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labour.

We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American.”

5. American carnage ends

Donald Trump stated that Americans deserve good schools and facilities. During his speech, he said the crime rate and gang-related violence in the inner cities must come to an end.

“Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighbourhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves.

“These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public.

“But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge; and the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

6. The end of radical Islamic terrorism is near

Trump says he will ensure that radical Islamic terrorism is wiped off the surface of the earth.

Many Americans had an issue with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama who for one never mentioned the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” during his tenure whenever he spoke about terrorism.

But Trump is having none of that. In his inaugural speech, he wasted no time in saying it will be eradicated.

He said, “We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilised world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.”

7. America will be great again

Trump’s campaign phrase, “Make America Great Again” was echoed once again during his inaugural speech.

Trump said America will be rebuilt by Americans with American labour.

He said, “Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.

We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.

“Together we will make America great again.”

