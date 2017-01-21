Inauguration: President Trump and family celebrate at the Inaugural Balls (PHOTOS)

While most of the guests who attended the Inauguration ceremony headed home and the Obamas flew out to begin a new life post-presidency, the new first family – the Trumps – were expected to perform some of their mandatory first duties as President and First Lady.

The Trumps were ushered into the presidential lifestyle with the three official presidential balls that complete the inauguration festivities. The Liberty Ball and the Freedom Ball both held at the Washington Convention Centre, and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball took place at the National Building Museum.

The Trumps were at the Liberty Ball where President Donald Trump gave a reassurance of his inaugural speech before he and First Lady, Melania moved on to their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s My way. They were joined on stage by their children and the Vice President, Mike Pence and his wife.

They then headed to the Freedom Ball where the president had the crowd chant “U.S.A, U.S.A”. The final stop was at the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball where President Trump spoke through a livestream to the active US military service men in Afghanistan. They sent congratulatory messages to him and he said of them, “I like them much more than the media,” Trump said. “These are much nicer, much finer people“.

See photos from the night:

