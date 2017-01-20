Thinking Through

#Inauguration: See all the photos from President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Inauguration Day in the United States has held on January 20 after every presidential election since 1937. Today, America officially named its 45th president, Donald John Trump at the West Front of the Capitol Building. Americans and foreigners streamed in thousands to Washington to watch the event that ushered President Barack Obama out of office.

The ceremony was attended by all living former presidents of the United States, except George Bush Snr who was recently hospitalized. The crowd at the event has been said to be way lesser than the number of people who gathered at former president Barack Obama’s inauguration eight years ago. In other parts of Washington, protests held against the newly-inaugurated president, with protesters still making references to President Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” gaffe.

- Advertisement -

In his inaugural, the new president has promised to rid the earth of all radical Islamic terrorists and to put America and the interest of Americans before all else.

Here are all the photos from the inauguration ceremony:

The West Front of the Capitol Building packed with guests as the 45th President of the United States is sworn in

The presidential motorcade that led the former president, the new president and their wives to the Capitol building. This photo was taken on Pennsylvania Avenue

Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Barack Obama outfront of the White House

Michelle and Melania as they exchange greetings

President Trump and wife, Melania arrive the US Capitol

Two presidents have a quick chat just before the event begins

Former president, Bill Clinton and wife, Hillary arrive the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony

Former US president, George W Bush and wife, Lauren Bush arrive the east front of the Capitol building

Another former president, Jimmy Carter and wife, Rosalynn Carter arrive the West Front of the Capitol

Presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton who lost to Donald Trump in the elections in November waves at the crowd

Former Vice President, Joe Biden and new Vice President, Mike Pence

Former President Barack Obama congratulates President Donald Trump

Senator Bernie Sanders arrives the West Front of the Capitol

Senator John McCain arrives the West Front of the Capitol

New Vice President, Mike Pence is sworn in

Donald Trump just before the swearing in

Donald Trump swears his oath of office

President Trump’s daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka

Guests at the ceremony look on as the event unfolds

Protesters carrying placards in Washington

Singer, Jackie Evancho arrives the inauguration ceremony

Barack Obama flies out of the inauguration ceremony in a Marine One aircraft

 

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “America cancelled” | Twitter reacts as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America

#Inauguration: Full text of Donald Trump’s inaugural speech

BREAKING: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. president

Liveblog: All the updates from Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration

Donald Trump to retain 50 Obama appointees

7 things to expect from Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow

Opinion: Waiting on Donald Trump

Aisha Buhari hosts Bill Gates’ wife, Melinda (PHOTOS)

VP Yemi Osinbajo at World Economic Forum in Davos (PHOTOS)

Loading...