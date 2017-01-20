Inauguration: See all the photos from President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Inauguration Day in the United States has held on January 20 after every presidential election since 1937. Today, America officially named its 45th president, Donald John Trump at the West Front of the Capitol Building. Americans and foreigners streamed in thousands to Washington to watch the event that ushered President Barack Obama out of office.
The ceremony was attended by all living former presidents of the United States, except George Bush Snr who was recently hospitalized. The crowd at the event has been said to be way lesser than the number of people who gathered at former president Barack Obama’s inauguration eight years ago. In other parts of Washington, protests held against the newly-inaugurated president, with protesters still making references to President Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” gaffe.
In his inaugural, the new president has promised to rid the earth of all radical Islamic terrorists and to put America and the interest of Americans before all else.
Here are all the photos from the inauguration ceremony:
The West Front of the Capitol Building packed with guests as the 45th President of the United States is sworn in
The presidential motorcade that led the former president, the new president and their wives to the Capitol building. This photo was taken on Pennsylvania Avenue
Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Donald Trump and Barack Obama outfront of the White House
Michelle and Melania as they exchange greetings
President Trump and wife, Melania arrive the US Capitol
Two presidents have a quick chat just before the event begins
Former president, Bill Clinton and wife, Hillary arrive the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony
Former US president, George W Bush and wife, Lauren Bush arrive the east front of the Capitol building
Another former president, Jimmy Carter and wife, Rosalynn Carter arrive the West Front of the Capitol
Presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton who lost to Donald Trump in the elections in November waves at the crowd
Former Vice President, Joe Biden and new Vice President, Mike Pence
Former President Barack Obama congratulates President Donald Trump
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives the West Front of the Capitol
Senator John McCain arrives the West Front of the Capitol
New Vice President, Mike Pence is sworn in
Donald Trump just before the swearing in
Donald Trump swears his oath of office
President Trump’s daughters, Tiffany and Ivanka
Guests at the ceremony look on as the event unfolds
Protesters carrying placards in Washington
Singer, Jackie Evancho arrives the inauguration ceremony
Barack Obama flies out of the inauguration ceremony in a Marine One aircraft
