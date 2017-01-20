Inauguration: See all the photos from President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Inauguration Day in the United States has held on January 20 after every presidential election since 1937. Today, America officially named its 45th president, Donald John Trump at the West Front of the Capitol Building. Americans and foreigners streamed in thousands to Washington to watch the event that ushered President Barack Obama out of office.

The ceremony was attended by all living former presidents of the United States, except George Bush Snr who was recently hospitalized. The crowd at the event has been said to be way lesser than the number of people who gathered at former president Barack Obama’s inauguration eight years ago. In other parts of Washington, protests held against the newly-inaugurated president, with protesters still making references to President Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” gaffe.

In his inaugural, the new president has promised to rid the earth of all radical Islamic terrorists and to put America and the interest of Americans before all else.

Here are all the photos from the inauguration ceremony:

