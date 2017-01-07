If indicted, Magu will go – Ndume

Senate leader Ali Ndume has said acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu will be let go if he is indicted by the report of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Ndume, who stated this in an interview with The Punch said Magu was not indispensable.

The Senate leader, however said he would continue to insist that Magu be given a fair hearing.

He commended President Buhari for calling for an independent probe into Magu’s case.

He said, “When these allegations were levelled against Magu, he should be given the opportunity to respond. Based on that, the President will take his decision.”

When asked if the Senate Leader would be satisfied with the outcome of Malami’s probe, he said, “Yes. If Magu is found wanting and there is evidence beyond reasonable doubt to that effect, why not? He is not indispensable. But if he is innocent, we should move ahead with his confirmation.

“What I am worried about is due process. Now, allegations have been levelled against him; he has been given an opportunity to respond to those allegations and he has responded (to them). His principal – Mr. President – will look at his (Magu’s) response to those allegations. If he is satisfied that he (Magu) is innocent, we will move ahead. But if Magu is found wanting, I can’t say that he should be considered.”

