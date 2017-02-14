INEC begins preparation for 2019 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has started preparations for the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told the House of Representatives’ Committee on Electoral Matters, in Abuja on Monday.

He said the early preparation was to ensure that INEC does lag behind schedule.

Yakubu also defended the commission’s 2017 budget before the National Assembly.

He said the electoral umpire has drawn a strategic plan for the elections.

Yakubu informed the lawmakers that the strategic plan was being discussed at various levels of government, particularly the executive arm.

Yakubu added that in 2018, there would be a full budget for the 2019 polls in addition to the regular budget of the commission.

The INEC chairman added, “At this point, we cannot put a figure to the budget for the elections (2019) until we complete the process of validating the strategic plan.

“Therefore, we are likely to approach the executive and the National Assembly for supplementary budget in this 2017.

“The supplementary aspect should incorporate something for the elections and in 2018, we will have it in the main proposals.”

INEC has been allocated N42bn in the 2017 budget.

