“We inherited a parlous economy from PDP” – SGF

by Azeez Adeniyi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has urged Nigerians to be patient with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Lawal said this in Owerri on Friday, at the 5th convocation of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuaghor.

He said the present administration was doing its best to to fix the economy.

He said the president inherited a parlous economy from the past regime of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

“We have laid a solid foundation for the future and everybody must be ready to move the nation further. “We have recovered billions of naira through the anti-corruption fight of the present administration”, he said.

The SGF said Nigeria’s economy should have been one of the strongest in the world.

“Corruption has eaten deep into our system, especially in the education and health care delivery”, he said.

He said Nigerians must play a role if they want the economy revived.

“Nigerians have no option than to support us through our whistleblower policy to expose all corrupt leaders and public servants”, he said.