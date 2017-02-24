INSIDERS: Buhari’s media team has done poorly

Most of our Insiders believe that the President’s media team cannot be blamed as regards the way they have handled news of their principal’s health status, especially when they have not seen the President for themselves and have to rely on the information fed to them by those close to the President.

The President’s media team has been honest said an Insider working for the APC. “Even when a little insincerity would have made their job easier and I believe they should be commended for staying truthful. Femi Adesina could have claimed he spoke to the President but he was truthful about it, sincerity is in line with ethics and I think he did the right thing by stating the truth. They’ve also done well to nip death rumours in the bud with pictures from the visit by the National Assembly leadership, and the President was thoughtful enough to hand over to his vice, who’s performing excellently, in order to avoid another lacuna. So for me, I’d say it’s been okay so far”

You can’t blame his media team from the look of things said another Insider with the APC. He continued that “As an Image maker myself, you can only practice your trade to the extent your principal want it practiced. In the case of Femi and his minions, they presently don’t have access to the President. It’s whatever instruction those around Mr. President pass to them that they carry out. I recently watched an Interview on TV where Adesina couldn’t give a precise answer on when last he spoke with Mr. President. Interestingly, we have a President who lacks any iota for respect for our local media. So what more can we expect from his team of media managers?’’

But why would at least one of his media aids not have access to him given the sensitivity of their job, they are his image maker, and they cannot be giving information they were fed. But again this is one of the usual eccentricities that characterizes Nigeria

“The Buhari media team cannot be blamed as they can only work on whatever information is available to them” said another Insider.

Despite the fact of absolving the President’s media team from the situation on ground, another Insider also working for the APC said that he does not think the President has a media team. He said “I don’t think the President has a media team, in the absence of a team, there’s nothing to say about how a non-existent team handled the President’s absence”

“Buhari’s Media team has done poorly in handling his absence, refusing to say what exactly is wrong with him, and with all sorts of contradicting statements from them and other government officials. They are fanning the embers of rumors.

We really cannot blame the media team in the real sense of the matter, especially if their principal is also not making their job easier though, but the complexity of their job is not exactly in the disposition of their principal, the complexity is in the fact that they have to deal with Nigerians!”

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

Bukola Ogunyemi (APC), Amara Nwakpa (NA), Cheta Nwanze (APC), Seun Onigbinde (NA), Clarence Onyekwere (NA), Babatunde Ajileye (NA), Mark Amaza (NA), Saratu Abiola (NA), Henry Okelue (APC), Prince Deji Adeyanju (PDP), John Paul Akinduro (LP), Ebubedike Akabua (NA), Ikemesit Effiong (NA), Saatah Nubari (NA), Chinedu Ekeeke (NA), Abdul Mahmud (NA), Tunji Andrews (NA), Ileowo Kikiowo (APC), Ikenna Okonkwo (NA), Stanley Azuakola (NA), Gbenga Olorunpomi (APC), Rinsola Abiola (APC), Ayobami Oyalowo (APC), Oluseun Odewale (APC), Blossom Ozurumba (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo (PDP), Ohimai Amaize (PDP), Bimbo Oke (PDP), Abigail Anaba (NA), Tony ‘Pox’ Iribor (NA), Michael Orodare (LP), Henry Nwazuruahu (PDP), Ojugo ‘Ojay’ Onyelukachukwu (PDP), Viola Okoli (PDP), Ariyo Dare Atoye (PDP), Oraye Franklin (PDP), Lai Labode (PDP), Akaebube (APGA), Aziza Uko (NA), Kayode Ajulo (LP)

