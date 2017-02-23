INSIDERS: “Fayose should realize that there is more to presidency than eating amala”

Fayose’s plan to be President is a huge joke

This is the thought dimension or narrative of most of our Insiders. To many of them, Fayose cannot be serious about becoming the President; perhaps this is one of his many hilarities.

According to an Insider with the APC, “Gov Ayo Fayose like every other Nigerian has the right to contest any leadership position in Nigeria so far as he has not been convicted by any court or barred from contesting by any competent court. However, it is another case to evaluate if such ambition will scale through. Majority of Nigerians are not like the people of Ekiti who voted Mr. Fayose as governor of the state. Fayose’s theatrics are best for entertaining Nigerians, and not for the issue of governance that needs serious minded attention. It Would be disastrous to reduce the issues of governing a country as large as Nigeria to ‘Agbo Jedi’, ‘Iyan Kolobe’ and ‘Abula’ sector”

But if you think the above is hilarious with regards to Fayose’s intention to be President, then you have not started laughing at all because Fayose is not only humorous in an eccentric way but he also stimulates serous laughter in all who cares to listen to his pontification .

“Good luck to Fayose in his quest to be President as long as he is aware that the Presidency is more than eating amala in joints and cutting ponmo” said another Insider.

An Insider working for the APC said “Fayose’s plan to be President is a huge joke. If that’s why he’s practically constituted a nuisance since Buhari got elected, then he has missed it.

Another Insider who perhaps took Fayose seriously said “Fayose’s plan is politically unrealistic. He can’t get enough votes across all regions for that to come to fruition.

“I have not read up on Fayose’s plan to be President but even if it’s ridiculous. It’s not impossible. Crazy things happen in politics and a man is allowed to dream” said another Insider.

May be the Insiders are correct in one way or the other, maybe we should all not take Fayose seriously, because this is a trivial issue compared with the mammoth of challenges facing us as a nation. Fayose perhaps lack the personae and qualities needed to play a national politics and as one of our insiders said “Fayose’s style of pedestrian politics belong to the local and state levels, not the federal level”

But beyond his idiosyncratic theatrism, maybe it’s not Fayose we should be worried about, maybe we should be worried about ourselves as people, and the system that embolden people like Fayose to dare raise their heads above the water of even local or state politics, because eventually the people deserves the kind of leaders they get.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

Bukola Ogunyemi (APC), Amara Nwakpa (NA), Cheta Nwanze (APC), Seun Onigbinde (NA), Clarence Onyekwere (NA), Babatunde Ajileye (NA), Mark Amaza (NA), Saratu Abiola (NA), Henry Okelue (APC), Prince Deji Adeyanju (PDP), John Paul Akinduro (LP), Ebubedike Akabua (NA), Ikemesit Effiong (NA), Saatah Nubari (NA), Chinedu Ekeeke (NA), Abdul Mahmud (NA), Tunji Andrews (NA), Ileowo Kikiowo (APC), Ikenna Okonkwo (NA), Stanley Azuakola (NA), Gbenga Olorunpomi (APC), Rinsola Abiola (APC), Ayobami Oyalowo (APC), Oluseun Odewale (APC), Blossom Ozurumba (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo (PDP), Ohimai Amaize (PDP), Bimbo Oke (PDP), Abigail Anaba (NA), Tony ‘Pox’ Iribor (NA), Michael Orodare (LP), Henry Nwazuruahu (PDP), Ojugo ‘Ojay’ Onyelukachukwu (PDP), Viola Okoli (PDP), Ariyo Dare Atoye (PDP), Oraye Franklin (PDP), Lai Labode (PDP), Akaebube (APGA), Aziza Uko (NA), Kayode Ajulo (LP)

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments