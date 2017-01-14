Insiders: “Gov. Ajimobi demonstrated his lack of understanding of his position”

Perhaps it is nothing but blackmail when a sitting governor accuses students protesting the closure of their school for eight months of disrespecting him and telling them to do whatever they want to do. The governor said: “If you want to make trouble, we will wait for you. Whatever will happen, let it happen. You should have little respect for constituted authority. No matter what”.

Some of our insiders believe that the governor’s action is not befitting of a public servant while some are of the opinion that though the action of the governor is condemnable, yet the students indeed showed no respect for constituted authority.

According to an Insider who is affiliated with the PDP: “Ajimobi, by that action, demonstrated his lack of understanding of his position, he was rude to the students, and clearly expected them to come kneeling before him,” he said. “He even ordered that one of the students be brought to him so he could deal with him. It was a shameful show of how occupants of public offices in Nigeria trample on the people they preside over.”

Another Insider opined that “Ajimobi’s statement and mannerism is a reflection of the arrogance of power associated with politics in Nigeria. It is a shame that a governor of his level of education and exposure could treat protesting students in that manner. The Insiders do not owe him respect. Elected and appointed public servants are meant to serve the interests of the people. That it took him this long to address the issue is bad enough, much worse the way he addressed students whose lives have been put on hold for eight months”.

These students have been at home for eight months without any solution in sight. As a matter of fact, most of them consider themselves as pawns in the hands of the two states that lay claim to LAUTECH to score political points. They probably have no choice than to protest the way they did, making known their grievances and the fact that nothing is done to put an end to their predicament, or that no one takes them seriously, something the governor demonstrated in his emotional reaction to the students.

Another Insider in his view said: “Maybe the burden of governance is telling on the governor, we can’t blame the governor, because that is the only way we could have explained it, we also must understand that these people are human and are also under pressure, I am not saying that he did well with that statement, but at the same time, he could not detach his emotion from the matter.”

“As much as what the governor said is condemnable, we also cannot excuse the disrespect for constituted authority as shown by the students. Our youth must learn that no matter your grievance, when you engage, it must be constructive. When you engage public officers, the conversations have to be reasonable, productive and creative to achieve the best results,” said an Insider with the ruling APC.

Another Insider with the Labour party called it a one-sided video suggesting that it may have been tampered with.

“I would not want to respond to this in any way because I believe the video in circulation has been edited, it is a one-sided video, I would not want to comment out of context, because I believe there is a context and a background to that statement, I am not trying to justify the governor’s statement, but I would like to see the full clip so that I can give a detailed comment, I think the video in circulation is one-sided”.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

