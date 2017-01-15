Insiders: “By giving Ghana the edge, Mr. Eazi betrayed us”

We’ve come to love Mr Eazi over the last few months. For him, it didn’t take too much convincing to win the Nigerian fan base. About three hit songs, Wizkid on his back, some Ghanaian flavour and Mr. Eazi had us all screaming his praise from rooftops… until this tweet.

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

Mr. Eazi aired his opinion about the influence of Ghana on the Nigerian sound and TwitterNG launched an attack on his person and his music. Although, he tendered a half-hearted apology, the lashing would not stop. Some demanded that he returns to Ghana, his former country of residence, especially since he has now become an advocate for Ghanaian music.

Others say he is ungrateful to the Nigerian music audience who accepted him and made him the award-winning Mr Eazi that he is now. Although he has not taken back any of his words and has, in fact, backed his statement up with valid facts, some of our insiders who represent a fraction of the Nigerian entertainment industry still will not acknowledge his perspective on our music while others who reason along with him just won’t take it because “Who is Mr. Eazi to tutor us on the Nigerian sound?”

But does Mr. Eazi have a point though? Has Ghana influenced the Nigerian sound, even slightly?

This Insider says “the influence of Ghana on some artistes’ songs is unmistakable. We have Wizkid’s Azonto, Olamide’s Go Down Low, PSquare’s Alingo and even the most recent, Runtown’s Mad Over You. To generalise the way Mr Eazi did is deserving of the backlash that followed, his opinion is flawed and he should have spoken of himself alone.”

Sharing similar sentiments, this artiste manager says, “every artiste is influenced by various cultures that they come in contact with. Eazi is right to say Ghanaian music has influenced us but he’s wrong to speak in a blanket manner. For example, Yemi Alade’s music is inspired by East Africa but we can’t say all her songs sound entirely Kenyan or Tanzanian.” However, he also thinks that Mr. Eazi is an established artiste who has come of age and who should definitely have a say on matters that concern the industry as he is no less a stakeholder.

This entertainment editor shares a broader view. He says, “Ghana has always had a big influence on Nigerian music and this dates back to the 60s. The highlife genre of music is originally Ghanaian and Nigerians have adopted it. In the recent past, artistes like TicTac and VIP worked with Nigeria’s 2face Idibia and the results were great hits. Ghanaians have the strongest influence on music in these parts and this is the truth that we never want to admit. That said, Mr Eazi was insensitive to share that tweet, especially as he is aware of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. By giving Ghana the edge, he betrayed us“.

“There is no new knowledge and everything including music is being recycled so Mr. Eazi makes a valid point. Although it’s not in his place to make such observation, especially since Nigeria put him on the world map. I mean, no one would have known Mr. Eazi if he didn’t get signed by Wizkid. He should stick to making music and stop dropping unsolicited comments,” said this insider.

—

These are the members of YNaija’s Pop Culture Insiders, not all of whom participated in this week’s survey:

Bizzle Osikoya (Bee Entertainment), Jim Donnett (TooXclusive), Ehiz (MTVBase), Timini Egbuson (Actor), Bayo Omisore (Platonique PR), Jide Taiwo (NET), Ayodeji Rotinwa (ThisDay), Edwin Okolo, Sensei Uche (City FM), Joey Akan (PulseNG), Timilehin Bello (Media Panache), Edward Israel (Chocolate City), Uche Briggs, Oreoluwa Peters (Doble Seis Entertainment), Ubi Franklin (TripleMG), Eromo Egbejule (The Guardian), Freeze (Cool FM), Godwin Tom (Godwin Tom Company), Asa Asika, Dotun Kayode (Cool FM), Femisoro Ajayi (BahdGuys Entertainment), Lekan Olanrewaju (Mnet), Latasha Ngwube (AboutThatCurvyLife), Funke Babs-Kufeji (ThisDay), Isioma Osaje (Agency 106), Jola Sotubo (PulseNG), Tosyn Bucknor (Top Radio), Tosin Ajibade (Olorisupergal), Ifeoma Areh (WildFlowerPR), Foladele Falana (TV Continental)

Comments