INSIDERS: Obasanjo is a professional Lamenter

Most of our Insiders agree with former President Olusegun Obasanjo that his generation has failed Nigeria.

Some believe the former President had the opportunity to correct the situation when he was the President but failed to take it.

You recall recently that the former President said that his generation has failed Nigeria, the only thing he did not do was to give an apology for that.

One of our Insiders has this to say about the former president: “Obasanjo is a professional lamenter. He laments about everything including things he had a chance to fix or change permanently while he was president”

Perhaps the major sin the ex president committed was the choice of his successor which a lot of people believe is responsible for the economic quagmire we find ourselves in Nigeria presently.

“This is not the first time he is saying it. Wole Soyinka has said as much himself. What they are not saying is that their generation is still failing Nigeria. Not only did they misuse their time in leadership, they are also misusing the opportunity to mentor and guide the new generation of leaders” said another Insider

That is also a factor that needs consideration, the previous generation attest to the fact that they had failed the generation, but there is no mentorship plan or strategy to correct the errors of the past and make sure that it does not repeat itself, as matter of fact, the same old generation has refused the younger generation a chance in the politics of the country.

Another Insider also concurs with the ex president, he said: “Yes Olusegun Obasanjo and his generation failed Nigeria. Those of them that emerged as leaders were poorly suited for leaderships. They turned Nigeria into an inefficient petro-state in structure and mentality. They weakened institutions to further their aims. Add to all this, corruption, and we see a picture of costly failures. I do not know if the structures and mentalities they built will crumble, but it is up to some of us to prepare better and do better”

The former President is a respective figure no doubt about that, but had his chance but do not make proper use of his opportunity, this could be seen in his disappointment with virtually all administrations after him. There generation had not done well for the country, but it is not enough to lament.

They might not be able correct the ills of the past he and his cohorts can prevent regenerating the old problem by mentoring the upcoming generation and given them a chance in the political affairs of the country.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

Bukola Ogunyemi (APC), Amara Nwakpa (NA), Cheta Nwanze (APC), Seun Onigbinde (NA), Clarence Onyekwere (NA), Babatunde Ajileye (NA), Mark Amaza (NA), Saratu Abiola (NA), Henry Okelue (APC), Prince Deji Adeyanju (PDP), John Paul Akinduro (LP), Ebubedike Akabua (NA), Ikemesit Effiong (NA), Saatah Nubari (NA), Chinedu Ekeeke (NA), Abdul Mahmud (NA), Tunji Andrews (NA), Ileowo Kikiowo (APC), Ikenna Okonkwo (NA), Stanley Azuakola (NA), Gbenga Olorunpomi (APC), Rinsola Abiola (APC), Ayobami Oyalowo (APC), Oluseun Odewale (APC), Blossom Ozurumba (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo (PDP), Ohimai Amaize (PDP), Bimbo Oke (PDP), Abigail Anaba (NA), Tony ‘Pox’ Iribor (NA), Michael Orodare (LP), Henry Nwazuruahu (PDP), Ojugo ‘Ojay’ Onyelukachukwu (PDP), Viola Okoli (PDP), Ariyo Dare Atoye (PDP), Oraye Franklin (PDP), Lai Labode (PDP), Akaebube (APGA), Aziza Uko (NA), Kayode Ajulo (LP)