Insiders: “The police must protect legitimate protesters”

Even the pulling out of 2face is not enough to put out the fire he is ignited, the obvious reason being that there are genuine reasons for protest.

Our Insiders also share the opinion that the protest should go irrespective of the set back.

One of the Insiders said: “My position remains, citizens are entitled to protest. The police should step out there and make sure that legitimate protesters are protected and hoodlums dealt with”.

“Citizens have a right to protest if they feel the need to, it’s a democratic dispensation and they’re fully within their rights to express their displeasure at policies which they feel have had adverse effects” said another Insider with the APC.

Another Insider also working with the APC was of the opinion that, “ Peaceful civil action is a constitutionally guaranteed rights of all citizens. The security agencies rather that threaten the peaceful gathering of citizens, must ensure at all times to guarantee the security of such peaceful gathering. By the way, since a responsible and viable opposition has gone into oblivion in Nigeria, the onus lies with the civil society to make the government of the day feel the pains and yearnings of the masses. I wish members of the civil society and all Nigerians gathering for the peaceful protest a successful outing.”

This is perhaps the first protest against a government that had enjoyed massive and unprecedented popular support.

“I have just left the Issac Boro Park where the protest in Port Harcourt is to kick off from. There’s heavy Police presence both within and outside the Park with no fewer than 10 people there. Although I initially had access into the Park, it has been sealed off by the Police and there’s no access to it anymore. Turnout is poor in Port Harcourt owing to the absence of any clear organization of the process. As a citizen, I’ve done my duty to stand against bad governance. It’s up to others to stand up for themselves too” , said an Insider with the PDP.

Another Insider opined that: “Once again, I believe it is good that Nigerians are speaking up. I hope and believe it will inspire more protests. We need an atmosphere that shows we are not going to accept mediocrity”.

But the protest has just begun and issues are still unfolding, but this is sure to be the beginning of popular opposition to a government that the people themselves gave a chance to effect a long awaited change.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

